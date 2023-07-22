Trapped Bus In Bijnor: Passengers' Harrowing Ordeal Amidst Rising River

A bus carrying more than 24 passengers from Najibabad to Haridwar found itself in a precarious situation when it got trapped amidst the swift currents of the Kota seasonal river on the Hardiwar-Bijnor road. The sudden rise in water levels in the river resulted in the bus getting stuck, causing distress and panic among the occupants.

As the waters surged around them, desperate cries for help filled the air as passengers realized the gravity of their predicament. The strong current and the increasing water level complicated rescue efforts, making it challenging for authorities to swiftly extricate the stranded individuals.

To avert the possibility of the bus overturning and worsening the situation, rescue teams worked diligently on deploying a crane to stabilize the vehicle. Meanwhile, from atop the bridge, a JCB was used to carefully evacuate passengers, providing them with the much-needed support of a rope during this daunting process.

All passengers were later safely evacuated from the bus, a SDRF official confirmed.

"The district administration and local police worked tirelessly to execute the rescue mission, ensuring the safety and well-being of all the passengers. The bus was evacuated and it will also be rescued in sometimes," Dr. Satish Kumar said.