Travellers Without Full Name On Indian Passports Barred From Flying To UAE

Monday onwards passengers with a single name on their passports who are travelling on a tourist, visit or any other visa shall not be allowed to/from UAE. The IndiGo airlines have been informed by informed about the same by the authorities of the United Arab Emirates.

The statement by IndiGo airlines:

"As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE", the statement said.

It means now the first and last name needs to be clearly mentioned in the passport.

As per the statement by the airlines," However, passengers with a single name on passports and in possession of a residence permit or employment visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in the "First Name" and "Surname" columns."

Also, in case, if the visa has been issued already, the passenger with a single name on the passport will be declared an inadmissible passenger (INAD) by the immigration.

For further details, people have been advised by the air carrier to contact their account manager or visit, their website goindigo.com.

The change will be put into force from 28 November 2022.

Another airline service such as Air India Express has also shared this message with travel agents to ensure that Indian passengers planning to travel to the UAE contain both their primary (First Name) and secondary (Surname/Last Name) names on their passports.