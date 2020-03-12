Travelling In The Time Of Coronavirus: All Travel Scenarios For Indians & India Explained

The ministry of health has published a travel advisory for Indian citizens, asking them to refrain from traveling to China, Iran, the Republic of Korea, Italy and Japan. India issued a travel advisory amid the Coronavirus outbreak with the aim to control the spread of the global outbreak.

The travel advisory has laid down certain ground rules and steps to reduce the spread of the virus. Over one lakh twenty thousand people have been tested positive for the virus and at least 4,000 people have died and over 60,000 have recovered. The virus has spread to nearly 120 countries and so far, 67 cases have been reported in India.

Are foreigners allowed to travel?

No, India on Wednesday suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread.

Who will be quarantined?

Indians or other travelers traveling from or having visited countries including-- China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, and Germany-- on or after February 15 will be kept in isolation for a minimum period of 14 days.

What advice is being given to Indian nationals abroad?

Indian nationals who are abroad are advised to avoid non-essential travel to India. Those traveling can be quarantined for 14 days on arrival.

READ| MEA advises against IPL 'at this time'; leaves decision to organisers, amid Coronavirus

What advice was given to all Indians

All Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. In the case of travel, they can be quarantined for 14 days to India.

Which foreigns will be allowed entry?

Only those who have a compelling reason can contact the Indian Embassy.

What about passengers traveling from China and South Korea?

Any passenger traveling would require a certificate of being negative for COVID-19 from laboratories of health authorities of these countries.

What about passengers traveling back to India?

Those traveling back to India should self-monitor their health, follow the dos and don't detailed by the government. All the passengers will be required to furnish a self-declaration form with the phone number and address to the health officials and immigration officials.

PM Modi's message on travel?

PM Modi has urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel and further added that no Cabinet Minister will travel abroad in the upcoming days. Finally, as the Prime minister said, "Say no to panic, say yes to precautions."

READ| Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: India suspends most visas; global sports events hit