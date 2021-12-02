Travelling To Get Easier As AAI To Launch Facial Recognition Technology At 4 Airports

Minister of State for Ministry of Civil Aviation General V K Singh (retd) on Thursday, December 2 said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was working on the country's first facial recognition technology-based biometric boarding system for passengers at Varanasi, Pune, Kolkata and Vijayawada airports. FRT-based Biometric Boarding System is a project that the government has been working on as part of the first phase of Digi Yatra Implementation at four airports.

Responding in Lok Sabha, the minister said that the adoption of the proposed Digi Yatra Central Eco-system across various airports of the country will be scaled up and will go live in March 2022.

How to avail facial recognition boarding system?

Explaining measures taken by the government to prevent the leakage of passenger data, he said that according to the Digi Yatra policy, passengers are given an option to register for the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem and won't be offered as a mandatory choice. To avail the services, passengers must use an app to send the travel details including Pax details, PNR and Facial Biometrics to the Biometric Boarding System of the respective departing airport.

V K Singh said, "The Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem envisages assessments (by independent teams to assess the level of security and system resilience to protect PII) and periodic audits by governing or regulatory bodies twice every year".

He further added that as per industry standards, the facial recognition system is designed with best-in-class National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) listed algorithms complying with data privacy and data protection requirement in line with the government's order.

Elaborating on how the services can be availed for a particular trip, VK Singh informed that the passenger has a choice to avail the Digi Yatra services for a particular journey as if doesn't wish to then no need to send the data and use the existing manual process at airports.

The Minister assured that the passenger's data will not be shared with any other external stakeholders and be used for defined purposes only. The passenger's data will be retained only during their transit at the airport and will be dissolved in less than 24 hours after the departure of the flight, he said.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI)