'Treat Plea As Representation': Delhi HC Directs Delhi Govt To Appoint Anaesthetists

On Thursday, 2 September 2021, the Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Government and others to treat a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as representation sought the appointment of anaesthetists at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital. The petition alleged that pregnant women and other patients were not being admitted to the hospital due to a shortage of anaesthetists.

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh hearing the petition, sought immediate recruitment of anaesthetists at JPC Hospital to "ensure that the poor and financially underprivileged classes are not denied admission or treatment in the hospitals."

Lawyer and activist Amit Sahni had filed the PIL on Wednesday, 1 September 2021, asserting that due to the absence of anaesthetists and specialist doctors at the hospital, the people from weaker sections of society, particularly pregnant women are denied admission.

"Further, those who need an emergency C-section are also sent back to other hospitals. Pregnant women in extreme labour pain and their relatives are suffering enormously due to the denial of the hospital to provide any kind of medical help after 4 pm in the evening till 8 am in the morning," the petition stated.

The plea noted that scarcity of anaesthetists is also causing problems to other patients who require an operation that need anaesthesia. "Relatives of patients are calling the Police every day when their kins are refused medical help during an emergency situation. Such patients are asked to shift their frail kins to other hospitals," it said. He said that the storage of anaesthetists is causing huge inconvenience and helplessness among patients.

'Treat petition as representation': Delhi HC to Delhi govt

The Bench disposed of the petition, directing the concerned authorities to treat the PIL as a representation in accordance with rules, law, regulations and governmental policies.

Meanwhile, Delhi Government's Additional Standing Counsel Satyakam informed Delhi HC that the appointment process has already begun. He said that the hospital is not turning down patients. He also informed that the medical facility has four anaesthetists out of the five sanctioned.

According to the petition, the multi-speciality hospital with 200 beds is established and managed by the Delhi government. It offers free treatment to the residents of North East Delhi.