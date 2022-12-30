Trekking Ban In Himachal Pradesh After IMD Issues Bad Weather Alert

Trekking activities above 3,000 meters in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra have been banned due to bad weather. The ban is in effect from Friday, December 30. District authorities have also imposed a ban on low-altitude trekking routes. The trekking restriction order was issued Thursday, December 29.

Areas under trekking ban

According to existing rules, all prior trekking permissions are revoked in case of alerts or warnings issued by IMD-Shimla. Trekking in places such as Kareri, Triund and Adi Himani Chadmunda routes requires prior approval from the Kangra Superintendent of Police.

The NDRF, SDRF, the Mcleodganj Mountaineering Center's search and rescue squad, and the police will be spared from the directives.



Dr Nipun Jindal, the deputy commissioner for Kagra, has requested the district tourism officer to give instructions to all parties involved in the Kangra district's tourism industry to warn visitors staying in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, of the restrictions on trekking activities.

The arrangements are being made because of the weather, said Jindal, adding that tourists should be made aware that the district administration will impose penalties if they disobey orders.

Rescue ops for stranded tourists

Nearly 400 vehicles stranded at the South Portal of the Rohtang Tunnel near Manali and Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh were successfully rescued Thursday, SDM Abhishek Thakur said. This comes after the first snowfall of the season in the tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti. Police teams are helping stranded tourists and a rescue operation is underway at South Portal.

