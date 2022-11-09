Tremors Of Nepal Earthquake Lead To Confusion, Panic In Delhi

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR as a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the lower Himalayan region in the early hours of Wednesday, jolting people out of their sleep with many of them coming out of their houses in panic.

The quake hit the lower Himalayan region at 1.57 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), leading to tremors rippling across north India and parts of Nepal.

Several people took to social media to share their experiences.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to social media and wrote: "I hope all of you are safe."

The resident welfare associations in the national capital said there were no reports of damage or casualties.

"We have not received any report of structural damage or injury from any of the RWAs. However, there was a bit of panic when people could not figure out what was happening and came out of their houses. However, things calmed down after a while," United Residents Joint Action president Atul Goyal said.

Kritima Bhapta (25), a resident of south Delhi's Amar Colony, shared her experience, saying it was "scary".

"I felt tremors for 10 seconds straight. It was scary. The doors and windows were shaking and I could not figure out what was happening. I only got to know from social media platforms that it was an earthquake," she said.

"Omg just had #earthquake.... I feel that in Delhi, hope everything is fine in Nepal (sic)," Krish Andrew said in a tweet.

"It's 2 am in the morning and people are having a stroll on the streets... Reason - #Earthquake in #DelhiNCR," Aakash Biswas wrote on Twitter and shared an 11-second video, in which people are seen gathered outside a residential building and some of them talking over the phone.