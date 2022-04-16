TRF Backed Kashmir Fight Threatens People Over CCTV Cameras Despite J&K Admin Order

The Resistance Front (TRF) backed Kashmir Fight has issued a warning to people against installing CCTV cameras in the Kashmir valley. Earlier, all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir issued orders for all business establishments to install cameras to fight terrorism and tackle targeted killings in the region. Following this, the TRF has warned the shopkeepers against installing the cameras.

TRF is a shadow organisation of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Kashmir Fight a blog backed by the TRF, has warned that it will take action against anyone installing CCTV cameras as asked by the authorities. Justifying the warning, the militant group claimed that the installation of cameras at shops would breach the privacy of people including women.

The warning issued by the groups stated, "The occupier regime’s order" to business establishments to install CCTV cameras is an "interference in the privacy of common people".

The warning writeup noted that anyone following the order would face ‘harsh consequences’. It also mentioned that it knows the police department distributed cameras to shopkeepers at Maharajganj, Batamaloo, Karan Nagar, Habba Kadal, Lal Chowk areas. The group claimed that it was the first and last warning before ‘strike’.

The J&K administration had earlier ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in markets and shops after back to back attacks and targeted killings in the region. Earlier on April 6, Deputy Commissioner Doda issued the order to install cameras at public places to track militant movements. As per the planning, CCTVs were ordered to be installed within 14 days.

'Kashmir Freedom Fighters' claims responsibility for killing Sarpanch

Meanwhile, hours after a Sarpanch was shot dead in North Kashmir, the 'Kashmir Freedom Fighters' group claimed responsibility. The letter released by the terrorist group on Friday mentions that its cadre shot dead Sarpanch Manzoor Bangroo in the Goushbugh Pattan region of Baramulla district in the Union Territory.

The terrorists have also claimed that Bangroo was a "BJP Sarpanch", though the saffron party has categorically stated that he was an independent Sarpanch working for development on his own.

Soon after the shocking incident, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack on Sarpanch and has assured that those responsible shall be punished. L-G Sinha also extended his condolences to Bangroo's family.

Further, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina also condemned the killings and slammed Pakistan. Following the attack, Kashmir police cordoned off the area and commenced a search operation to track the terrorists involved.

