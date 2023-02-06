TRF Issues Threat Letter To Govt Officials For Carrying Out Anti-encroachment Drive In J&K

Amid the Jammu and Kashmir Administration's anti-encroachment drive, terror group Laskhar-e-Taiba's offshoot The Resistant Front (TRF) has issued a threat letter to the officials who are conducting the drive.

In its letter, the TRF stated that the properties of "Resistance Lovers" are being destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that they will "target and kill" those who are involved in the anti-encroachment drive. The banned terror group said that the officials and personnel working in Revenue Department who are involved in the ongoing drive will be targeted.

The LeT offshoot also instigated people to attack the houses of these government officials stating that the TRF will back them and take responsibility for the attack. "There will be no distinction between good and bad employees, everyone will be under the target of the barrel of Resistance Fighter gun," The Resistant Front said in its threat letter.

L-G assures no harm to common man in ongoing anti-encroachment drive in J&K

Amid growing concerns over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday assured people that the administration will safeguard the habitants and the livelihood of the common man. The L-G dismissed as "misinformation" the claim that the common man will be impacted in the anti-encroachment drive launched last month across the Union Territory.

"I want to assure the people that the administration will safeguard the habitations and livelihoods of the common man. Only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon the state land would face the law of the land... Only those people who have grabbed land illegally are facing eviction. I have personally directed the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to closely monitor (the drive) and ensure no innocent person is affected in any manner," Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, locals in the Bathindi area of Jammu resorted to pelting stones at the JCB machines and at those who came to carry on the demolition drive. As per reports, heavy stone pelting at the spot left some of the police officials and others injured during the incident.