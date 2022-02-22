TRF Terror Associate Arrested In Jammu; Grenade Recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Special Operation Group (SOG) have arrested a terror associate from Jammu city. The arrest was made on a specific intelligence input generated by Jammu Police that Lashkar is planning a terror attack in Jammu.

Sources in Police say that he has been identified as Shakir Ahmad Naikoo, a native of Zainpora area of Shopian district of South Kashmir and was associated with terror group The Resistance Front- an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The police has also recovered a hand grenade from his possession and he is being interrogated by multiple agencies.

“He is being questioned by Police and more details are likely to emerge by tomorrow morning,” said an officer privy to the development.

Police has registered FIR No.56/2022 under Section 18, 20, 23 ULAPA ,4/5 Explosive act in Trikuta Nagar Police Station of Jammu and investigation has been launched.

Jammu Police has also contacted Shopian Police for more details about history of the arrested “terror associate” as in the recent past, there have been a number of incidents where “White-Collar” terrorists have carried out a terror attack; these “White-Collar” terrorists are being used by terror groups as they don’t have a past police record.

The arrest of this terror associate is made from Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu which is one of the posh areas of Jammu and is near to vital installations including RBI headquarters, Jammu Railway Station, BJP Office, NIA Jammu Headquarters, and several other sensitive places which have always been prime target of terror groups.

This attempt from The Resistance Front is also seen as part of their strategy to expand their wings outside Kashmir, as this comes almost two weeks after a threat from a terror group that it will be carrying out attacks outside Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani-backed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba has floated its offshoot The Resistance Front- TRF post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A to give terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, a local colour on directions of Pakistani handlers. These terror offshoots floated by Pakistan-backed terror groups have been getting directions and fundings from masters sitting in Pakistan.

