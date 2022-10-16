Tri-Service Band Pays Glorious Homage To Fallen Heroes; Watch Their Energetic Rendition

On Saturday, the Tri-Service band performed their Marching Medley at Tri-Service Band Symphony ‘Ek Shaam Desh Ke Naam’ at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ, IDS) in New Delhi organised the event on October 15. The motive of the event was to pay homage to the fallen heroes and highlight jointness among the Services.

The objective is to reflect jointness amongst the three Services, pay homage to war heroes of the Armed Forces and boost the morale of troops.

#WATCH | The Tri-Service band performs Tri-Services Marching Medley at Tri-Service Band Symphony ‘Ek Shaam Desh Ke Naam’ in Delhi.



Apart from the chief guest of the Tri-Service Band Symphony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Service Chiefs, other senior military and civil officials as well as families of personnel were also present during the event.

The event, symbolising jointness and integration among the three Services, is in continuation to the various activities carried out by the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ, IDS) to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

During the event, the Tri-Service bands played melodious tunes of patriotic and national fervor to highlight ‘Anekta Mein Ekta’ (Unity in Diversity) among the Armed Forces. The songs performed included ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’, ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Ma Tujhe Salam'.

Tri-Services Band

Notably, the Tri-Services Band refers to a joint Indian Armed Forces military band that performs together as a unit. The Indian Military band consists of musicians from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Military Music Wing of the Army Education Corps is the principal educational institution of the armed forces that provides instruction to musicians of all ranks. Instruction is also provided by the Military Music Training Center and the Indian Navy School of Music. The Tri-Services band regularly participates in international festivals and visits other countries to perform at celebrations dedicated to various national festivals.

The Tri-services (Army, Navy, and Air Force) chiefs include the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.