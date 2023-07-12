Tri-Services Contingent Prepares For Bastille Day Parade On Champs-Elysées

The Indian Tri-Services Marching Contingent was seen practising their march past in Paris for the upcoming Bastille Day Military Parade, marching to the tune of "Sare Jahan Se Accha." Comprising 269 members from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, the contingent left for France on July 6.

On July 14, the Tri-Contingent will march alongside their French counterparts on the iconic Champs-Elysées in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been invited as the guest of honour. This invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron depicts the deepening bilateral ties between India and France, further accentuated by the occasion coinciding with France's National Day.

Photo Credit: Twitter @adgpi

This year's Bastille Day Parade holds immense value as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. The parade, held annually on July 14, pays tribute to the historic Storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution in 1789.

Photo Credit: Twitter @adgpi

About Indian Army's participation in Bastille Day parade

Captain Aman Jagtap leads the Indian Army contingent, which comprises 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Punjab Regiment. The Punjab Regiment holds significant historical importance, having contributed to both World War 1 and World War 2. The regiment has earned prestigious Battle Honors such as 'Loos' and 'France and Flanders' in World War 1 and multiple Battle and Theatre Honors in World War 2.

Accompanying the contingent is the Rajputana Rifles Regiment band, the oldest rifle regiment in the Indian Army. "The Raj Rif band was established in 1920 at Nasirabad. The regiment also made notable contributions in the World Wars and received six Victoria Cross awards before India's independence."

Photo Credit: Press Information Bureau

Navy's Trishul to be present during France's National Day

Commander Vrat Baghel, an expert in Gunnery and Missile Warfare who previously sailed on the French Ship BCR Var during exercise Varuna, leads the Naval contingent. His deputies include Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, who led the Indian Navy Contingent at the Republic Day Parade 2023, Lt Cdr Rajat Tripathi, and Lt Cdr Jittin Lalitha Dharmaraj.

Indian Naval Contingent (Photo Credit: PIB)

Symbolising India's growth in naval capabilities, the indigenously built frontline destroyer INS Chennai will be deployed to France for the event, showcasing India's shipbuilding prowess and technological advancements. It serves as a testament to the expanding scope and complexity of the bilateral naval exercise, Varuna, which has matured over the years, reflecting the strengthening cooperation between the two navies.

Image: Indian Navy Ship Chennai (Photo Credit: PIB)

In an interview with ANI, Indian Navy Commander Prateek Kumar shared his sentiments regarding the Indian Tri-service contingent's participation in this year's Bastille Day Parade in France. He stated, "This is a great feeling, not only for the armed forces but also for the entire people of India, that we are being represented at Bastille Day, a prestigious event hosted by the French government. We are delighted to be here as part of a tri-service contingent comprising the Army, Navy, and Air Force."

Indian Rafale to meet their counterparts in Parisian skies

Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will lead the Indian Air Force contingent, which arrived at the Evreux-Fauville Air Base in France last Friday and received refuelling support from IAF's IL78 tankers during their journey.

The Indian Air Force contingent has been practising in France for the Bastille Day parade, where they will showcase the prowess of four Rafale fighter jets and two Globemasters during the grand flypast. On July 9, the Indian Air Force tweeted, "The Warriors in Blue, All set to Sizzle on the Avenues des Champs Elysées."

Photo Credit: Indian Airforce

An official statement by the Ministry of Defence expressed, "The flypast and marching by the IAF air warriors on Bastille Day follow a long association that the two nations share, especially in the field of air power."

"But for the wings, we would have been closer!" tweeted the Air Force, as the Indian Air Force and French Air Force Rafales practice over the Parisian skies to achieve perfect synchronisation for the upcoming Bastille Day Parade.

Photo Credit: Indian Airforce

French reaction to PM Modi's Visit

Thierry, Colonel of the French Air Force, spoke about PM Modi's upcoming visit to France, saying, "When my troops and I will be working, we will have a look at your Prime Minister and our French President during the Bastille Day Parade. This is a highly emotional moment because we will be only about 30 metres away from them... So it's very impressive."

"We are delighted to welcome PM Modi as a guest of honour for the Bastille Day celebrations. Saint-Gobain remains steadfast in its commitment to continue investing in India. I am very excited about our future collaboration opportunities," said Saint-Gobain CEO Benoit Bazin ahead of PM Modi's scheduled visit to France.

The French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, has emphasised that PM Modi's visit to France is going to be "a very special moment." The French Embassy in India had also previously tweeted, "A warm welcome to France for the triforce contingent that will march in the Bastille Day parade on July 14! We feel especially honoured to welcome soldiers from the Punjab Regiment, whose valorous history includes fighting alongside troops in WWI."