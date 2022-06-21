Tri-services Lists Advantages Of Agnipath: 'Future-readiness, Tech-savvy, Youth Profile'

As misinformed, violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme continue, the tri-services held another meeting on Tuesday to apprise about the rollout of the initiative. In the briefing, chaired by Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secy, Dept of Military Affairs, it was clarified that the scheme will not alter the military recruitment process and that the regimental process will remain unchanged.

In the news briefing, Lt Gen Anil Puri also stated that the Agnipath aspirants must submit a pledge that they were not involved in the violent agitations or incidents or vandalism and arson.

"Aginpath scheme balances three things, the first youthful profile of the armed forces, technical savvy and adaptable people joining the Army, third makes the individual future-ready," said Lt Gen Anil Puri while briefing the media.

'No change in recruitment process', avers Lt Gen Anil Puri

"There is no change in the recruitment process. The regimental process will be unchanged... We will take an undertaking and aspirants have to submit pledge that they were not involved in any arson or vandalism. This is a matter of the security of our nation. Someone spread the rumour that old-timers of the Army will be sent to the Agniveer scheme. This is proven to be a fake information," he added.

Earlier in the day, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval cleared the air about ending the Regimental pride of the Indian Army and assured that no one is going to tinker with the concept of regiments. He also assured that Agniveers will not constitute the whole army and every youth who has got the desire and motivation will avail an opportunity to defend his country.

Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year.

Soldiers would be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits.

After four years, up to 25% would be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.