Tribal Affairs Minister Takes On CM Mamata As TMC Min Insults President; Wants His Sacking

Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Former Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda on Saturday came down heavily on Mamata Banerjee's prominent leader Akhil Giri's depraved, sexist, and hateful remark against President of India Droupadi Murmu. Condemning the uncouth statement, the BJP leader has demanded the immediate sacking of the TMC minister and asked him to apologise to the Nation. Arjun Munda went on to attack Mamata's regime alleging that the TMC government has always had an Anti-tribal mentality.

Arjun Munda demands Mamata to sack her Minister

Arjun Munda said, "TMC leader Akhil Giri made insulting remarks about president Droupadi Murmu which cannot be condemned in more strict words. Democratic values have been violated. Mamata Banerjee must answer this. Under whose instruction has Akhil Giri given such a comment should be found out. This is an insult to the nation too as President's insult is an insult to the citizens and the masses. It is a very unfortunate incident. This was an attempt to defame the reputation of the country too. Mamata Banerjee must sack this minister".

Union Tribal Minister added, "India has the world's highest ethnic population and President Murmu comes from an ethnic background. They are suffering from "dehydration" and "indigestion" as it's difficult for them to see her at the topmost position in the country. West Bengal government has always violated the rights of the tribal population. The Santhal community, women, and the President has been insulted. The comment by the TMC leader cannot be condemned enough, therefore, Mamata's minister must apologise to the Nation and should be sacked immediately. It is a sign of "garbage" mentality and anti-tribal attitude. The minister must be sacked".

#TMCInsultsPresident | It's an insult to the world's biggest ethnic population; the TMC minister should resign or be sacked and WB CM Mamata Banerjee should apologise: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/tarI4qExWW — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022

Row erupts after TMC Minister Insults President of India

On Friday, TMC leader and Bengal fisheries minister Akhil Giri was addressing a rally and while making a verbal attack on TMC-turned-BJP leader and Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari and dragged in President Murmu’s name and uncouthly and offhandedly insulted her. "I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?", Akhil Giri outrageously said, gesticulating and chortling. The uncouth remark was made in the presence of other senior party leaders including the Women and Child Development minister, Dr Shashi Panja.

Following this, BJP has lashed out at the TMC and has demanded CM Mamata Banerjee to either sack her minister or resign from her chief ministerial position.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targeted CM Mamata Banerjee and demanded that she sack her minister who insulted the first citizen of India. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "The first citizen of the country, the first President from the tribal community, and a woman was insulted by this petty, blunt man. If he still remains in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, then she should resign. The continuation of Akhil Giri on the ministerial post is an insult to women and the entire country".

देश की प्रथम नागरिक, आदिवासी समाज से पहली राष्ट्रपति और एक महिला का अपमान करने वाला यह ओछा, मुंहफट आदमी अगर अब भी आपके मंत्रिमंडल में रहता है तो आपको इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए @MamataOfficial जी!



अखिल गिरी का मंत्री पद पर बने रहना, समस्त नारी जाति और पूरे देश का अपमान है। https://t.co/vGomIrYnmw — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 12, 2022

BJP MP Saumitra Khan has written a letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and requested them to take cognisance of the situation by arresting and taking stern action against him. In his letter, the saffron party leader stated that this heinous act by Akhil Giri should not be forgiven in any situation as the insult of President Murmu is an insult to women empowerment, the Indian Democratic system, and an insult to the entire 140 crores people of the country.