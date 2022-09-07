Last Updated:

Tribal Boy's Body Found Hanging From Tree In Jharkhand's Dumka

The boy, a class 10 student, lived in a rented house in the village with his grandmother and siblings, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Noor Mustafa Ansari said.

The body of a 17-year-old tribal boy was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at a village in Dumka town police station area, they said.

It is being investigated whether he died by suicide or he was killed, she said.

Last week, a 14-year-old tribal girl was raped, killed and hanged from a tree in Mufassil police station area of the district.

In August, a 16-year-old girl died after she was set on fire by a man "whose advances she had spurned".

