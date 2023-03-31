Tribal Family Denied Entry Into Cinema Hall In Chennai? Theatre Issues Clarification

A Scheduled Cast (ST) community family was reportedly denied entry into a theatre in Chennai despite having valid tickets. The family had tickets to watch the newly released Tamil film “Pathu Thala.”

The theatre authority however clarified that the action had “nothing to do with the caste of the family and they were not allowed inside the theatres due to censorship rules.”

A video of the family being turned away by the theatre staff despite having what looked to be genuine tickets went viral on social media and was widely criticised. There were voices heard pleading with the personnel to let the family inside.

The situation spiralled out of control after the audience gathered and took a different perspective. To avoid any law and order issues, the theater's management permitted the same family to arrive for the film. Also, a video of the family watching the movie was posted.

Cinema house releases statement

Rohini Silver Screens, the cinema house, later released a statement which said that the denial of entry was owing to the movie being censored U/A by the authorities.

Notably, as per the law, children below 12 years of age cannot be permitted to watch U/A rated movies. The family had children aged 2, 6, 8, and 10, and therefore, the ticket checking staff denied them entry.

"A few individuals along with their children with valid tickets have sought entry to the cinema to watch 'Pathu Thala' movie. As we know, the movie is censored U/A by the authorities," the cinema house said in a statement.

“Children below 12 years cannot be permitted to watch U/A rated movies as per the law. Our ticket checking staff has denied entry on this basis to the family which had come with children aged 2, 6, 8 and 10,” it added.

"However, since the audience gathered turned into a frenzy and took a different perspective of the situation without full understanding, in order to avert any law and order problem... the same family was allowed entry to watch the movie on time," the statement further read.