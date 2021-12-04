Tribal woman, collecting firewood, shot at in Odisha forest

Phulbani, Dec 4 (PTI) A tribal woman was shot at in a forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Saturday when she was collecting firewood, police said.

Jayanti Kanhar, a resident of Chandarupadar village in Khajuripada block, is suspected to have been shot at by poachers, they said.

Kanhar and her husband were collecting firewood from the Ranjaguda forest in the morning, Phulbani Sub-divisional Police Officer NC Murmu said.

She was shot at on her forehead suddenly, Murmu said.

The woman's husband rescued her from a pool of blood and admitted her to the district hospital, he said.

She was later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in Ganjam district as her condition deteriorated, sources said.

An investigation is underway, police said. PTI CORR HMB SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)