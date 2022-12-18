Last Updated:

Tribal Woman Killed, Chopped Into Pieces In Jharkhand's Sahibganj; Police Detain Husband

A case with eerie similarities with the Sharddha murder case has come to light in Jharkhand's Sahibganj under Borio police station limits. 

A case with eerie similarities with the Sharddha murder case in Delhi wherein Shraddha Walkar was killed and her body chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab, has come to light in Jharkhand's Sahibganj under Borio police station limits. 

According to the Sahibganj police, they have recovered 12 body parts of a 22-year-old woman who belongs to a primitive tribal community, in Sahibganj. The police have detained the victim's husband Dildar Ansari as a prime suspect in the gruesome murder. As per the police, the deceased was the second wife of Ansari.

"Twelve parts of the body of a 22-year-old woman belonging to primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj. Some parts of the body are still missing & a search for them is underway. Her husband Dildar Ansari has been detained by Police, the deceased was his second wife,"  SP Sahibganj said, ANI reported.

Sahibganj murder case

The incident was reported from Momin Tola village under the Borio police station area of ​​Sahibganj district when villagers saw some pieces of a human body near the newly constructed Anganwadi centre that some dogs were feasting upon, and informed the police. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Borio police station in-charge Jagannath Pan and ASI Karun Kumar reached the spot along with their team and started the investigation into the matter.

