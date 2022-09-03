Last Updated:

Tribals Protest In Parts Of West Bengal Demanding Holiday

Organisations of the Kudmi tribe started road blockades in the Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal, demanding that the govt declare a state holiday on their festival on Tuesday.

Different organisations of the Kudmi tribe started road blockades in Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal on Saturday, demanding that the government declare a state holiday on their festival on Tuesday.

The West Bengal government has already declared a sectional holiday on Tuesday, but the protesters want it to be a state holiday.

The protesters started the blockades around 6 am on the state highways and other important junctions in the two districts with traditional weapons, affecting normal lives. The roads were largely empty.

Protests were also held in neighbouring Bankura and Purulia districts.

The protesters said that the blockades will continue till the evening, and the demonstration would be intensified if the demand was not met.

