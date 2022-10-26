Tribute Planned For 26/11 Victims In UNSC Counter Terrorism Committee Meet In India

A special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) will be hosted in Mumbai and Delhi on October 28 and 29 respectively. ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’- will be the theme of the two-day event.

The meeting will begin with a ‘Soft Opening Session and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism’ in Mumbai on 28 October through a solemn ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, where the current 15 and incoming 5 members of the UN Security Council will pay homage at the 26/11 memorial site. ​External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, along with member states of the UNSC, and senior UN Officials will lay a wreath at the 26/11 memorial site and observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims.

26/11 issue raised in UN

Pertinently, in the first Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism at the United Nations in New York in September, Karambir Kang, the General Manager of the Taj Hotel during the time of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had recalled the horrific 2 days.

Kang had said, "The entire world watched with horror when 10 terrorists attacked my country, city and my hotel, the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai where I was the general manager. During the tragedy that continued over three long days and night, over 34 precious lives were lost. My wife and two young sons could not escape and perished during the attack, I lost everything."

Acknowledging that the terrorists who entered the premises of the Colaba-based hotel were killed, Kang had expressed remorse at the people who planned it, financed it, and organised the attack remaining free. The former Taj manager had called upon the international community to work together, to seek justice nationally and across borders.