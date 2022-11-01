Last Updated:

Tributes Pour In As 'doyen Of The Steel Industry', Jamshed Irani Passes Away At 86

Jamshed J Irani, also known as 'The Steel Man of India', passed away in Jamshedpur late Monday night at the age of 86. Tributes pour in for ex-Tata Steel MD.

Jamshed Irani

Image: Twitter@ANI


Former Tata Steel MD Jamshed J Irani, also widely known as the ‘Steel Man of India’, breathed his last at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur late Monday night, at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife Daisy and three children.

Jamshed J Irani Irani retired from the board of Tata Steel back in June 2011 at the age of 83. He was associated with Tata Steel for over four decades. For over four decades, JJ Irani contributed enormously to the Indian Industry, the steel business, and the Tatas.

Tributes pour to the Steel Man of India

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal expressed his condolences. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Change is the outcome of steely resolve and sustained endeavour. Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani was a changemaker, who helped build trust for Brand India globally. India is invigorated by his spirit of enterprise. Prayers for the departed soul, condolences to his family."

The Health Minister of Jharkhand, Banna Gupta also condoled the demise of JJ Irani, he said, "Received the sad news of the passing of Dr. JJ Irani, former MD of Tata Steel, I had a close relationship with him, he will always be remembered as an able administrator and a great leader, may God bless the departed soul and give peace to the family members. Give courage, peace."

Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that JJ Irani's service saw the Indian steel industry transcend global heights. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Steel Man of India, Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani. His dedicated service saw the Indian steel industry transcend global heights. A leader, a revolutionary thinker, and a doyen of the Steel Industry, his legacy will live on."

Tata Steel Limited also expressed condolences to the former Tata Steel MD on their official Twitter handle. "We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," it said. 

