A heart-wrenching video has emerged for wildlife lovers on the internet. Many are mourning the death of Bhogeshwara, an elephant with the longest tusks amongst Asian elephants. The 60-year-old tusker died due to natural causes at the Gundre range in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the news has flooded social media with obituaries and memories posted by animal lovers.

According to forest department officials, Bhogeshwar’s tusks were 2.54 meters and 2.34 meters long. The majestic elephant was found dead near the Kabini reservoir in Bandipur-Nagarhole Reserve Forest on June 11. He was known as Mr. Kabini. The giant creature was frequently sighted in the Kabini backwaters for the last three decades. Wildlife enthusiasts who observed Bhogeshwara say that his calmness and long tusks used to attract the tourists at Kabini. Tweeting a video showing the tusker strolling on the green grass, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda wrote "Kabini's iconic Bhogeshwara, which had the longest Tusks in the whole of Asia is no more. RIP".

Kabini's iconic Bhogeshwara, which had the longest Tusks in the whole of Asia is no more. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Ltnk93j0We — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 12, 2022

The distressing news has attracted many views. The director of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Ramesh Kumar, said, “The field staff found the carcass. We did not find any injury marks and the tusks were intact. Usually, as they age, elephants cannot eat properly due to the wearing of their teeth. The tusks were removed and the carcass was left for the natural decomposition and scavengers to feed on,” he said. Also, the forest officers found his carcass near D.B.Kuppe Forest Range in H.D.Kote taluk of Mysuru district.

Union Minister, filmmaker pay tribute to Bhogeshwara

Social media was flooded with comments from people paying tributes to the deceased elephant, "It’s distressing to know the passing away of Bhogeshwara.. the elephant had drawn the attention of the tourists & nature enthusiasts for his mammoth tusks," tweeted Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

Meanwhile, the Environment and wildlife filmmaker Kalyan Verma tweeted, “Known as Mr. Kabini, the largest tusked Asian elephant died in Kabini today. I have been following him for 6 years and will miss him dearly. He was the coolest tusker whom I have ever encountered.”

Several netizens too shared their grief on soial media. "Oh no.. he was such a beauty!! (sic)", a user wrote. A second user expressed, "Sad to see this magnificent animal go. Rest in peace gentle giant". A third user commented, "Very sad to know this. RIP Bhogeshwara".

