Tributes Pour In For CDS General Bipin Rawat On His First Death Anniversary

On Thursday, December 8, India remembered the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces and Padma Vibhushan awardee, General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat on his first death anniversary.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the first death anniversary of CDS Bipin Rawat.

Notably, General Bipin Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of the 19th Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012.

On his death anniversary, the political fraternity including leaders like Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, and EAM S Jaishankar paid tributes to the late CDS. People across the country also took to Twitter to pay homage to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and longest-serving general.

CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 13 others from the armed forces were killed in a military helicopter crash at Nanjappanchatram near Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

Political fraternity pays homage to General Bipin Rawat

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju remembered India's first CDS, Late General Bipin Rawat on his first death anniversary. "This photo is from his last trip to Arunachal Pradesh while our next date fixed for the Arunachal Pradesh visit remains unfulfilled. I pay my homage to the great General who was a brave soldier," Kiren Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Remembering the first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on his death anniversary. His service to the nation is immense. The people of India will forever remember him. My tributes to him."

Remembering the first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on his death anniversary. His service to the nation is immense. The people of India will forever remember him. My tributes to him. pic.twitter.com/CjjrMXgmoC — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 8, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to Twitter to pay homage to the late General Bipin Rawat on his death anniversary. "Fondly remember India’s first CDS Late Gen. Bipin Rawat on his death anniversary today. A great soldier, a strong leader, and a wonderful human being," he said.

Tributes pour in from the Indian Army

The Southern Command of the Indian Army also paid homage to the former chief of Defence Staff remembering his memorable military career.

