India Pays Tribute To Father Of The Nation Mahatma Gandhi On His 72nd Death Anniversary

As the nation observes Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary on January 30, several political parties and leaders have paid tribute to the father of the nation whose ideals are celebrated not only in the nation but across the world. Taking to Twitter on the occasion of the anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that Gandhi's ideals will always inspire him in building a strong, capable, prosperous new India.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। पूज्य बापू के व्यक्तित्व, विचार और आदर्श हमें सशक्त, सक्षम और समृद्ध न्यू इंडिया के निर्माण के लिए प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।

Home Minister Amit Shah on the anniversary has reminded the nation of Gandhi's timeless thoughts in order to pay tribute to the leader.

"Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts are as eternal today as they were decades ago. He inspired not only India but the entire world to follow the path of truth and non-violence. Today, Modi has done the work of realizing Gandhiji's dream of a clean India. Greetings to Gandhiji", the Home Minister tweeted.

महात्मा गांधी जी के विचार आज भी उतने ही शाश्वत हैं जितने दशकों पहले थे। उन्होंने न सिर्फ भारत बल्कि समूचे विश्व को सत्य और अहिंसा के मार्ग पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित किया।



स्वच्छ भारत के गांधी जी के सपने को आज साकार करने का काम मोदी जी ने किया है।



Martyrs' Day

January 30 is also observed as Martyrs' Day along Gandhi's death anniversary. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Gandhi and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation