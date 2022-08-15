Tricolour Hoisted At Indian Embassy In Uganda To Celebrate Independence Day 2022

Indian Embassy in Uganda on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' - the 75th anniversary of Independence, at Indian Embassy in Kampala. The National Flag was unfurled by the High Commissioner of India to Uganda Ajay Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, the official Twitter handle of India in Uganda said, "Happy 76th Independence Day to all Indians in Uganda. High Commissioner @Ajay1801 unfurled the national flag on 75th-anniversary celebrations of Independence Day, and read out the excerpts of President’s message."

On this special occasion, the winners of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Quiz were presented medals and certificates by the High Commissioner.

The celebrations also featured short cultural performances by members of various Indian community associations in Kampala. The event was attended by the members of the Indian diaspora.

Global leaders wish India on 76th Independence Day

Leaders across the world extended their wishes to India and its people on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day on Monday, which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Wishing India on Independence Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "Please, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Over the decades of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognized success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields. India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda,” he said while highlighting India’s importance in the world."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended wishes to the people of India on the occasion and highlighted the thriving Living Bridge between the two countries. French President, Emmanuel Macron congratulated India.

US President Joe Biden also extended wishes to India on the occasion. "As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence," he said.