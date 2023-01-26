Tricolour Unfurled At RSS Headquarters In Nagpur On 74th Republic Day

The Tricolour unfurled at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Republic Day. The RSS Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge unfurled the national flag on the occasion. Other RSS members, some police officials and children were also seen present at the auspicious occasion.



Earlier Shidhar Gadge along with other members offered flowers on the picture of 'Bharat Mata'.

Maharashtra | The Tricolour unfurled at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, on #RepublicDay



RSS Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge unfurled the national flag on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/pyAaKdzaZV — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

RSS unfurls the national flag at all offices across the country

It is a tradition at the RSS headquarters and all other sangh offices to unfurl the national flag and celebrate the Republic Day event.



Republic Day event marks the anniversary of India officially adopting its constitution, making it a sovereign republic. Its highlight is a parade which is held in the National Capital. It is being said that swayamsevaks had the glory of joining the parade at the Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath in 1963.

