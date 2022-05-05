Trident group gives Rs 10 lakh for welfare of women cops in MP

Bhopal, May 5 (PTI) Textile major Trident Group on Thursday presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the Madhya Pradesh Police for the welfare of women cops posted in Sehore and Vidisha districts.

The cheque was handed over to director general of police Sudhir Saxena by the group's representative Ajatshatru Sharma, an official at the police headquarters said.

Trident group led by Padmashri Rajendra Gupta had invested Rs 5,000 crore for setting up a plant in Budhni town of Sehore district, and soon the company will also invest Rs 6,000 crore more in the district.

The fresh investment will generate employment for 25,000 people, the official said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pragyaricha Shrivastava and ADGP welfare, Vijay Kataria, among other senior officials were present on the occasion. PTI MAS HVA

