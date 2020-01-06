'Tried But Could Not Provide Security': JNU Hostel Warden Quits Over Campus Violence

A day after a group of masked men and women armed with sticks, rods and acid unleashed violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, the senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel in the university has resigned.

Senior Warden Ramavtar Meena in his letter stated, "We tried but could not provide security to the hostel." News agency ANI tweeted a photo of the handwritten resignation letter. The letter was addressed to the Dean of students, JNU.

According to PTI sources, it is said that the students made the wardens sign the resignation papers forcefully.

R. Meena, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has resigned stating, 'we tried but could not provide security to hostel.' #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/9K68Fe1LIX — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Screenshots from social media posts that went viral and CCTV footage is being used to identify the masked goons who wreaked havoc across Delhi's JNU late last night, Delhi Police said on Monday. Delhi Police have also said the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch but no arrests have been made till now. The FIR has been filed under sections of the charges relating to rioting and damage of public property.

READ | JNU violence: Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CP; Home Ministry seeks report

Delhi Police investigating the violence

"We have received complaints from both sides and are investigating. We have registered an FIR and some people have been identified," Delhi Police said on Monday, adding that identification of suspects was being done based on CCTV footage and screenshots from social media posts that have gone viral.

READ | Violence in JNU highly condemnable, shameful: BSP chief Mayawati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday talked to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from JNU for discussions, officials said. The telephonic conversation between the Home Minister and the L-G came a day after masked men indulged in violence on the JNU campus. "The Home Minister spoke to the L-G and requested him to initiate discussions with representatives from the JNU," an official said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala blaming the Centre for the violence said, "The entire country witnessed state-sponsored 'goondaism' and terrorism on Sunday on the JNU campus. All this happened under the watch of JNU administration and also Delhi Police which is directly controlled by Home Minister Amit Shah."

READ | Alumni S Jaishankar & Nirmala Sitharaman condemn JNU violence; Cong demands resignation

READ | JNU violence: Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CP; Home Ministry seeks report