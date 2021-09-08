The Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) will be setting up Atmanirbhar Bharat corners across 75 Indian missions/embassies across the world. The TRIFED, in collaboration, with the Ministry of External Affairs will be executing the plan in the next 90 days. The first 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' corner was inaugurated at the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, on Independence Day.

Atmanirbhar Corner to promote GI tagged tribal art and craft

This 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' corner which is an exclusive space to promote GI-tagged tribal art and craft products in 75 Indian missions and embassies across the world will be conducted in the next three months. The 75 countries include Jamaica, Ireland, Turkey, Kenya, Mongolia, Israel, Finland, France, Canada, Singapore, Russia, the US, Indonesia, Greece and Cyprus.

As the national nodal agency, TRIFED has been working extensively to promote the indigenous products that tribal groups across the country have been producing for centuries. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs mentioned in a statement that the catalogues and brochures that showcase the richness and variety of tribal products have been shared with the concerned missions and embassies.

TRIFED has been actively collaborating with several ministries such as the Ministry of Culture, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, India Post, Ministry of Tourism and Office of the Prime Minister to take up the cause of promotion of GI Tag products along with tribal products and transform them into a brand, symbolizing empowerment of tribal artisans.

TRIFED efforts towards India@75 initiative

As India moves ahead with its strategy for India@75 focused towards converting development towards a mass movement, TRIFED, to empower the cause, has been working and emphasising the welfare, both in design and implementation. India@75 is an industry-led movement that brings together different stakeholders of society to create a morally, economically and technologically advanced country.

While rededicating its efforts towards tribal empowerment, TRIFED is moving towards "Vocal for Local" and building an "Atmanirbhar Bharat". The Ministry of Tribal Affairs in a press release had supported TRIFED's work and mentioned that these unique products, with this promotional boost, will garner a larger market, and the larger vision for 'Vocal for Local, Buy Tribal' initiative could be seamlessly achieved.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - ANI