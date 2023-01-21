Trinamool Calls For 'scientific' Plan For Opposition Unity, Cites Congress' Failures

Targetting Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed a coordination team between Opposition parties and a joint program in other states, but Congress didn't respond to it.



He also stated that Congress has already failed in a lot of state elections in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. So the scientific methodology of Opposition must be according to Banerjee's proposal.



He added, "Congress has failed in many state polls as well as in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. So the scientific methodological Opposition mechanism should be made according to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's proposal. Hope Congress understands this."

Logo of Congress' Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign launched

This comes after the Congress launched the logo of its ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign on Saturday which is scheduled to begin from January 26. The Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign will spread the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to the common people.



While the Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ideology movement, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign is a door-to-door political campaign that would draw attention to the shortcomings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.



Congress leader said, "The Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign is completely political. The campaign may have a second or a third phase too but for now, our goal is to distribute the chargesheet against the BJP along with Rahul Gandhi’s letter from door to door.”

Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign will aware people of misrule of PM Modi govt

Explaining the reason for the launch of the new campaign, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the new campaign will aware people about the misrule of the PM Modi-led government.

Congress after 130 days of the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra has got enough input from the people of the country. While walking lakhs of people talked to Rahul Gandhi. We came to know about people’s pain which they are in due to the misrule of the central government led by PM Modi,” he said.