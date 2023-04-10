Trinamool Congress, NCP, CPI No Longer National Parties, Says Election Commission

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have lost their status as national parties, says Election Commission. The chief election body made the announcements on Monday, April 10.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has been granted the status of a national party. The party is currently in power in two states -- Delhi and Punjab.

The Election Commission also revoked the state party status granted to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram. Further, the election body has granted 'recognisted state political party status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tripra Motha in Tripura.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added.