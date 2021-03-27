Tripura: 4 BJP Workers Killed,15 Injured In Road Accident While Returning From CM's Rally

A vehicle overturned in southern Tripura's Gomati district, killing at least four BJP activists, including three women, and injuring eight others, police informed on Saturday. According to reports, a Maxi truck (TR-03-H-1636) carrying passengers lost control and overturned on the Amarpur Natun Bazar route.

Massive accident in Tripura's Gomati district

According to police, three women and a man from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party were heading home in a Maxi truck when it lost control and overturned on Friday night in Chellagung, killing four local leaders. The eight BJP workers were taken to the Amarpur Sub-Divisional Hospital (government hospital), where they were treated for serious injuries. However, four of the victims have been referred to the Gomti District Hospital.

The deceased including Urbashi Kanya Jamatia (45), Mamata Rani Jamatia (26), Rachana Devi Jamatia (30), and Gahin Kumar Jamatia (65) alongside a few BJP workers were returning to their Natun Bazar home after attending a public meeting in connection with the elections, to be held on April 6, organised to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections.

Tripura CM expresses condolences to the families

Abhishek Debroy, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gomati District, said a vehicle plunged into a gorge while party supporters were returning home after a public rally. Also, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP state President Manik Saha, who addressed the election rally, expressed their condolences and assured assistance to the families.

CM Biplab Deb tweeted, "In Amarpur, four activists were killed in a road accident on their way home from BJP activities. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Many activists were also injured. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and pray to Mother Tripurasundari for the speedy recovery of the injured." (roughly translated)

(Picture Credit: Unsplash/Representational Image)