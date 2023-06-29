Tripura: 6 Dead, 15 Injured As Rath Comes In Contact With High-tension Wire

Six people, including two children, died of electrocution and 15 others were injured as a Rath or ceremonial chariot of Lord Jagannath came in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 4.30 pm in Kumarghat area during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' or return car festival organised by ISKCON, they said.

During this festival, the sibling deities -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdara and Lord Jagannath -- return to their abode in a chariot, a week after Rath Yatra.

Thousands of people were pulling the chariot, made of iron and heavily decorated, when it came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable. Parts of the Rath immediately caught fire and people fell on the road with their bodies on flame, police said.

Fire Services reached the spot, and brought the situation under control, they said.

Six people died on the spot and 15 others received burn injuries, Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

Among the deceased, there were two children and three women, police said.

The injured persons were rushed to Kailashahar and Kumarghat hospitals in the district, and later seven of them were sent to the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala as their conditions were critical, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident was saddening.

"The mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, quoting him.

He announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the mishap.

Chief Minister Manik Saha went to Kumarghat in the night by train, and met the injured persons.

Accompanied by state minister Tinku Roy, Saha visited the Kumarghat hospital and enquired about the well-being of the people, assuring them of all possible help.

"In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the 'Ulta Rath'. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time," Saha said in a Facebook post.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said he has directed the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd to probe the incident, and submit a report immediately.

Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma of the Tipra Motha demanded strong action against those behind the lapses, which led to the accident.

"It appears that the incident took place due to lack of alertness by the local administration," he alleged.

The state Congress and CPI(M) also extended condolences to the families of the deceased persons.

The state BJP cancelled all its programmes on Thursday, and said that its president Rajib Bhattacharjee will visit the area.