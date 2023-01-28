The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the names of the candidates for the Tripura elections at 11 am in a key meeting, sources informed Republic TV. On Friday, January 27, BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi met at the party headquarters in New Delhi to finalise the tickets for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.

BJP issues names of 48 candidates

The BJP on Saturday issued the names of 48 candidates of the total 60 seats for the Tripura Assembly elections. Sources said that 12 candidates are to be announced soon. Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur, Md Moboshar Ali who joined the party on Friday will contest from Kailashahar and state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee from Banamalipur.

#TripuraElections2023 | BJP issues the name of 48 candidates.



CM Manik Saha to contest from Town Bordowali, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur, Md Moboshar Ali who joined the party y'day to contest from Kailashahar, state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee from Banamalipur. pic.twitter.com/oNkr7Ucqdu — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

According to sources, the meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, senior party leaders and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, among others. Sources said that seat-wise discussions were held to finalise the candidates' names for the Assembly polls which are slated to take place on February 16.

Earlier, the BJP's Tripura unit core group had a meeting on January 26 at the home of Sambit Patra, the party's northeast in-charge.

Tripura Assembly Elections

The elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 16 and the last date for filing nominations is January 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

It is worth noting that the saffron party formed its government in the northeastern state for the first time in 2018, ending the 25-year rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The saffron party won 36 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura five years ago.