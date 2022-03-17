Tripura Budget 2022-23 focuses on infra development, well-being of underprivileged: CM

Agartala, Mar 17 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday hailed the Rs 26,892.67 crore Budget tabled in the Assembly for the year 2022-23 as one that "focuses on infrastructure development and wellbeing of the state’s underprivileged population".

He pointed out that the Budget proposed to incur capital expenditure of Rs 5,285 crore during 2022-23, up from Rs 2,651 crore in the current fiscal.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been dreaming of making India Atmanirbhar. Today's Budget is aimed at fulfilling Modiji's dream as it focuses on growth, infrastructure development and welfare of the underprivileged sections of the society," he stated.

Deb said the Budget for 2022-23 has predicted that gross state domestic product (GSDP) will be around 13.28 per cent in the next financial year as against 12.16 per cent in the current fiscal.

"It means capital expenditure will increase by double to boost the wheel of growth and infrastructure development," he noted.

The chief minister maintained that enhancement of social pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 was another landmark Budget decision.

"For this, the government will have to spend an extra amount of Rs 400- Rs 450 crore annually. The move will benefit 3.81 lakh poor families," he added. PTI PS RMS RMS

