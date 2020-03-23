Tripura CM Biplab Deb Declares Lockdown For 8 Days Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

In order to mitigate the outbreak of Coronavirus, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday declared lockdown for from March 24 at 2 pm to March 31 till midnight. All inter-state buses, passenger trains to and from Agartala have been suspended while all domestic flights will come to a stop from Wednesday. However, petrol pumps, grocery, medicine shops etc will remain open during the lockdown period.

Public transport would be not permitted during this period and shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories and workshops will remain closed, Tripura CM told in a press conference on Monday.

Any gathering in public places is banned as prohibitory order under 144 CrPC has already been imposed. The move came soon after a central advisory, even though the state has reported no positive COVID-19 case.

The lockdown termed as Complete Safety Restrictions has been notified under section 2,3 and 4 of the Endemic Disease Act 1897 for prevention and containment of the coronavirus, according to an official notification. Any person found violating these restrictions shall be deemed to have committed a punishable offence, it said.

The public distribution system has been exempted from the lockdown and there would not be any restrictions on selling, storage and transportation of groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, bread and milk. Medicine shops, optical stores, pharmaceutical manufacturing will operate normally, as per the notification.

Banks and ATMs have been exempted from the restriction, besides petrol pumps, LPG gas, oil agencies, their godowns and transportation have also been excluded.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in India has soared to over 470 with Maharashtra recording the highest number at 97.

Lockdown in 75 districts till March 31

The Centre on Sunday asked state governments to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country that have reported COVID-19 cases and casualties, and suspended all train services, including Metro and sub-urban services, to contain the disease.

Union Health Secretary Lav Agarwal informed on Sunday that train services, suburban rail services, metro services will be suspended till March 31, in a bid to avoid public transmission of the disease. Additionally, inter-state passenger transport has been suspended until March 31.

States have been advised to ensure that the poor do not face problems in 75 districts under lockdown. All operations in the select 75 districts will remain under lockdown, exempting those of essential commodities.

