Tripura CM Biplab Deb Instructs DGP To Review UAPA Cases Against Lawyers And Journalists

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb has instructed DGP VS Yadav to review the cases under the UAPA registered against journalists and lawyers in the state.

Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has instructed DGP VS Yadav to review the cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) registered against journalists and lawyers during the communal violence in the state in the recent past, Chief Minister's Office informed. Earlier this month, the Tripura Police booked several social media handles, including those belonging to lawyers and journalists. The charges have been pressed for allegedly spreading "objectionable news items/statements" regarding the alleged communal violence in the state.

Recently, Journalists Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha from HW News Network, who came to Tripura to cover alleged communal incidents were detained by Assam Police at Neelam Bazar in Karimganj, close to Ass-Tripura borer. They were later brought to Tripura and arrested on charges of posting inflammatory and fake news on social media. However, the journalists were later released on bail.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court asked Tripura police to not take any coercive against two lawyers and a journalist who were booked under UAPA for the report and tweets on alleged communal violence in the state.

Tripura BJP MLA lashes out at CM Biplab Deb over poll violence

Rebelling against Tripura CM, BJP MLA Sudip Roy Burman on Wednesday said that 'democracy has been destroyed in the state'. Furious over Deb's silence, the MLA slammed the Chief Minister for not condemning the recent incidents and proclaimed 'his days are numbered.'

"Police should take cognizance of all these things. The State Election commission is a mute spectator. Many videos of such instances have emerged. They should send a notice. Have they sent one notice, taken one suo-moto cognizance? Democracy has been destroyed in the state," fumed Sudip Roy Barman.

Lashing out at Deb, he added, "Not a single statement from the home minister (Biplab Deb) that hooliganism won't be tolerated. What does he think of himself? His days are numbered, I can tell you".

