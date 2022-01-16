Tripura CM Biplab Deb Says No To Daytime Curfew In State; 'Economy Should Not Be Halted'

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that keeping the economic conditions in view, the state government has no plans of imposing a curfew during the daytime. However, he urged everyone to abide by COVID-19 guidelines and isolate themselves if there are any symptoms.

As per reports, a total of 90,935 people have tested COVID positive and 835 people have succumbed to it in the state. From January 9, the Tripura government had imposed a night curfew.

While speaking to the press during his visit to a COVID vaccination centre, the Tripura CM said, "This is, indeed, true that the positivity rate in Agartala Municipal Corporation area has taken an alarming turn. Yesterday, the positivity rate of the AMC areas was 28.23% which is much higher than normal. But we should not panic in the situation. Patients can easily be cured by staying in home isolation and in case of any emergency, the health workers, ASHA workers are there to assist."

'Economic development should not get halted': CM Biplab Deb

Talking about economic development in Tripura, Chief Minister Deb added, "The way we are trying to drive Tripura towards economic development, (it) should not get halted in middle. I would rather appeal to the people of Tripura to maintain the guidelines and strictly follow the restrictions like wearing masks, avoiding gatherings etc. I hope whether it is Omicron or the third wave of the COVID-19, people of Tripura shall fight it back successfully."

Notably, last Monday, the Tripura health department commenced administering a precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and people with comorbidities or those aged 60 years and above, who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago.

India completes one year of COVID vaccination drive

CM Deb's statement comes on a day when India completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination programme, which had commenced on 16 January 2021. The vaccination drive had started with the inoculation of frontline workers with the rollout of two approved vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield.

Currently, 90% of the eligible population in the country have received the first dose while 60% have received the second dose of the vaccines. The country has now also started administering booster doses for the vulnerable and launched a vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15-18 years.