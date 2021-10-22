Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Assures State Is Prepared To Fight Another COVID Wave

Lauding the health care system of Tripura, the state's Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that the state has expanded its healthcare infrastructure since the beginning of the first wave of the COVID pandemic. He said that the state is all set to fight back the third wave if it strikes Tripura. The CM said that a total of 40,10,109 jabs of the COVID vaccine has been administered to people in the state since the beginning of India's vaccination campaign on January 16 this year.

CM Deb, who is also the state's Health & Family Welfare Minister, said that 93.35% of people received the first jab of the vaccine while 60.27% population of the state has recieved the second vaccine dose. "Out of the total 40,10,109 jabs administered to the people of Tripura, 25,02,033 were the first dose and 15,08,076 were second doses," CM Deb said.

Special vaccination camps helped masses

CM Deb informed that the state's initiative of phase-wise special vaccination campaigns since March this year to achieve the 100% coverage mark of the first dose of the COVID vaccination has been quite fruitful.

As per reports, between March 24-26, Tripura inoculated a total of 2.26 lakh individuals above 45 years through a special vaccination campaign. As many as 3.48 lakh individuals above the age group of 18 years were given the vaccine amid the second special vaccination campaign between June 21 to June 22. From July 21 to July 31 at least 2.22 lakh vaccine recipients above the age group of 18 received the COVID vaccine jab.

Deb said that Tripura has been listed among the states to have vaccinated 95% of its population above 45 years of age. "The PM has also appreciated this achievement and advised other states to follow Tripura," the Chief Minister said.

CM assures sufficient stock of oxygen

On the other hand, the state has established and commissioned a total of 22 oxygen plants across the eight districts in the state. If compared to the situation prior to the pandemic, the state has seven times more capacity now. Earlier, we had only three oxygen plants before the pandemic. Now, Tripura has sufficient oxygen supply to fight against the virus, even if another wave was to come," the CM told media persons.

With inputs from PTI

Image: BIPLAB KUMAR DEB- FACEBOOK/PTI/PIXABAY