Tripura CM Drives Car In Agartala To Watch FIFA World Cup Final With Argentina Fans; WATCH

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on December 18 broke the protocol and joined Argentina fans in the state's capital Agartala to witness the nerve-shredding Qatar FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra, the Chief Minister drove his car without security cover and reached the North Gate area to watch the nail-biting final with a large number of football fans on Sunday night. The two were greeted by the crowd gathered at the spot.

"Joined the enthusiastic youth of Agartala, watched the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 and witnessed the historic win of Argentina," Saha tweeted while sharing the video of him driving the car and watching the match with fans," CM tweeted.

"There is huge enthusiasm among the state's youth towards football. If they get a proper platform, they would definitely shine. The present state government is working in this direction," he said.

Fans of Argentina team celebrate World Cup triumph in India

The thrilling world cup final game between Argentina and France which the former won in a penalty shootout led to wild scenes of celebrations across several parts of India.

Jubilant scenes were witnessed in Agartala, Imphal, Kolkata, Kochi, Panaji, Thiruvananthapuram and several other cities after Messi lifted his first World Cup.

The game was tied at 2-2 after 90 minutes and at 3-3 after 30 minutes. Argentina finally won 4-2 in penalties to get the tag of world champions.

Large screens were put out on grounds, clubs and community halls where people supported their team with much enthusiasm. Many cities burst crackers and 'Messi, Messi' chants echoed after the GOAT lifted the coveted trophy.