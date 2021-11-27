Tripura CM Expresses Condolences After Cop And 4 Others Killed By Depressed Man In Khowai

On Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed his condolences over the recent killing of five people including a police official Satyajit Mallik in Khowai district. The reaction came after a man suffering from depression opened an attack on these people with an iron rod in the Khowai district late Friday night.

Taking to Twitter, Tripura CM said "I am deeply shocked and pained. The second officer of Khowai police station Satyajit Mallik made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty when he was attacked by a miscreant. I pray for the departed souls and wish speedy recovery of the injured ones".

নিষ্ঠার সঙ্গে নিজের দায়িত্ব পালন করতে গিয়ে উন্মত্ত এক দুর্বৃত্তের হামলায় খোয়াই থানার সেকেন্ড অফিসার সত্যজিৎ মল্লিকের শহীদ হ‌ওয়ায় আমি গভীরভাবে মর্মাহত। এই ঘটনায় নিহত প্রত্যেকের আত্মার সদগতি কামনা করছি ও আহতদের দ্রুত আরোগ্য কামনা করছি। পরিবার পরিজনদের জানাই আমার সমবেদনা। pic.twitter.com/nU3fPPFGnW — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 27, 2021

Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik also condoled the death of Mallik.

Cop among 5 killed in an attack by 'depressed' man in Tripura

In a shocking incident, a middle-aged person attacked his family members, passers-by with a shovel at the Ramchandraghat area in Khowai district late on Friday night killing five persons including a cop, informed Tripura Director General of Police (DGP), VS Yadav. The accused Pradip Debroy is a mason by profession and has no history of violent behaviour in the past. The police arrested the attacker soon after the incident as he will be produced before the Court on Saturday (today).

"Five people including a police official died after a mason turned violent and attacked his own family members. Two of his daughters, his elder brother, a passer-by, and an officer of Khowai police station died in the gruesome attack. The person has been arrested soon after the incident late on Friday night", said Tripura DGP.

Superintendent of Police Khowai district Kiran Kumar detailed the incident and said the accused was normal till in the late evening of Friday. "But, suddenly he wielded a shovel and started attacking both of his daughters playing inside the house. Seeing that his elder brother came to save them but he received repeated blows of the sharp weapon on different parts of his body leading to death. The accused came out of his house and started attacking whoever he found in front of him. One Krishna Das along with his son Karanbir Das who was passing by the Debroy's house fell prey to his anger. 54-year-old Krishna Das died on the spot while his son sustained grievous injuries," Kumar added.

Accused attack police officer Satyajit Mallik

As per police officials, on-duty police officer Satyajit Mallik rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident. The locals informed him that two people had been murdered on the spot. Mallik went straight in front of the accused with a lathi to control him but before he could do anything Debroy started beating him indiscriminately. Soon reinforcement reached the spot and the accused was arrested after being overpowered. He was brought to Khowai police station but he was still behaving violently and trying to hit the walls and enclosures repeatedly. The police officer died on reaching Agartala.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI/tWITTER/@BjpBiplab