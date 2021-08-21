Tripura Congress Chief Resigns From Post, Party & Politics; Does A U-turn Within Hours

Tripura Congress chief Pijush Kanti Biswas on Saturday took a U-turn and asserted that he would not be resigning from the post. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Biswas had earlier in the day announced his resignation from the post, and had even claimed that he was quitting politics.

Tripura Cong chief does U-turn

"With sincere gratitude, I thank all Congress Leaders, supporters for your cooperation during my tenure as TPCC President (acting). Today I have resigned from the post of President and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude towards Hon’ble CP Smt. Sonia Gandhiji," Pijush Kanti Biswas wrote.

'Will address my concerns': Tripura Congress chief

A statement issued by Tripura Congress stated, “Tripura Pradesh Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas has withdrawn his resignation after getting assurance from new Tripura-in charge Dr. Ajoy Kumar. Dr. Kumar has spoken to Biswas and assured him that he would look into all the issues and they would be solved in an amicable manner."

The announcement of the resignation of Pijush Kanti Biswas had come days after several Congress leaders joined Trinamool Congress, including Subal Bhowmik, Prakash Das, Md. Idrish Mia, Tapan Dutta, Panna Deb, Premtosh Debnath and Bikas Das. Speaking to the media earlier in the day, the Tripura Congress chief had said, "Unity and cooperation are essential to strengthen Congress. I didn’t want to be blamed for not being able to produce proper results for lack of cooperation. So I have resigned."

This comes at a time when Tripura is just a couple of years away from the Assembly polls. In the 2018 polls, the Congress party had secured a 1.79 percent vote share, which was a dramatic reduction from 36.53 percent in 2013, all thanks to the BJP making inroads in the state, and decimating 25 years of continuous Left Front rule.