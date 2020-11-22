Tripura: Death Toll Reaches Two As Anti-Bru Clash Claims Fire Service Official's Life

A day after violent protests in Tripura, another death has been reported as a fire service personnel succumbed to injuries he sustained during the clash between the protestors and the police on Saturday morning. The total death toll has now reached 2, with nearly 19 civilians, 4 police officials, 3 jawans of Tripura State Rifles and 8 fire service personnel sustaining injuries. The incident took place as protestors blocked the road at Panisagar sub-division and set civilian vehicles on fire.

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the blockage of the national highways in Tripura, informed Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath. The protests on Saturday were against the rehabilitation of the Bru refugees which had been sanctioned by the Centre and the state governments of Mizoram and Tripura. Protestors demanded that the refugees should be rehabilitated to other areas of Tripura as well and not just one particular sub-division.

Earlier on November 19, the Tripura Police had registered a case against the organizers of an indefinite strike against the rehabilitation of refugees. As per reports, Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and Mizo Convention have come together under the banner of Joint Movement Committee and started the indefinite strike from Monday demanding that the migrants be settled in all the eight districts of the state.

The crisis has resulted in statewide agitations ever since Centre's decision in January to provide settlement to Bru-Reang refugees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had signed a historic pact in January 2020 to provide settlements to over 30,000 Bru tribes who had fled Mizoram in a specific division of Tripura.

Shah's agreement with the state government's of Tripura and Mizoram to end the 23-year-old refugee crisis quashed down an earlier agreement which was signed in 2018 to send the refugees back to Mizoram. The Union Home Minister had also announced a relief package of Rs 600 crore under the agreement signed in January. In 1997, Bru-Reang tribals had fled from Mizoram to Tripura due to ethnic tensions.

