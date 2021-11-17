Tripura Deducts VAT On Aviation Fuel From 16% To 1% To Accommodate Better Air Traffic

Tripura Cabinet led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar on November 17, has announced to deduct the share of Value-added Tax (VAT) levied on aviation fuel. The latest reduction on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 16% to 1% has indicated improvised air traffic and control at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Agartala after it receives the international airport status.

Tripura slashes VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel

"It is expected that the international airport status will be accorded to the airport as construction works are almost complete," Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhary told media persons on Tuesday.

While addressing a press conference, Chowdhary said, "with the deduction of the state's share of VAT on ATF, Tripura government will bear an annual loss of Rs 1.67 crore."

Previously, the government's earnings from the tax stood at Rs 1.78 crore per annum, he added.

Comparing with neighbouring states and drawing parallels in a detailed study, the minister said, "presently, West Bengal is charging 25% VAT, Assam is charging 23.65%."

"We are expecting the number of flights landing at MBB airport will increase after this step," he further said.

The previous government charged an 18% tax on the ATF. In November of 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government reduced the state's share of tax by 2% and fixed it at 16%. Now, further reduction is done in view of the present situation, Chowdhary added.

Govt of India scraps excise duty on petrol prices & diesel prices

On November 3, the Centre had decided to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 respectively. As per data provided by the Ministry of petroleum and natural gas, 22 states/Union Territories in a bid to provide relief to the consumers had undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on fuel.

On November 11, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia thanked Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur for the reduction in Value-added Tax on ATF to 2%. While going on to deem this step as significant, Scindia stated that this would boost the air connectivity in the state. Taking to Twitter, Scindia urged other states to implement similar directives. Scindia mentioned that by doing so, the governments would help bolster the economic prosperity of the country and enhance connectivity to places that lack the same.