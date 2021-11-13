As Maharashtra's Amravati witnessed violent protests over fake news of alleged vandalisation of a mosque in Tripura, the Tripura Deputy Speaker BiswaBandhu Sen has reacted strongly and condemned the violence outbreak in Maharashtra. While speaking to Republic Media Network on Saturday, he squashed fake reports of any communal disharmony in the state and denounced the outbreak of violence in Amravati.

Deputy Speaker Sen further expressed his concern on the vehement dissent and questioned, “Why people are outrageously protesting in Maharashtra’s Amravati when there is no dispute in Tripura?” In strong words, he further criticised the acts of violence by a particular community and said that everyone should know, “nothing communal has happened in Tripura on October 26.”

Dismissing all claims of disruption in social harmony in Tripura, the BJP MLA told Republic that “Social atmosphere in Tripura is peaceful, people are living their life normally. There is a political fervour in the air, as several political parties are campaigning in the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. Nothing happened here on October 26, only one shop crashed, nothing else.” “People of all communities live together in Tripura, both Hindus and Muslims live peacefully in the state,” BiswaBandhu Sen apprised.

Curfew placed in Amravati

This comes after the protests staged by a particular community in Amravati took a violent turn on Saturday, as the protestors brandished swords and weapons and continued to pelt stones at police officials deployed on the ground. Reportedly, members of a particular community expressed their outrage by damaging shops and public property. The police had to fire tear gas to disperse thousands of violent protesters who had blocked the other side of the road.

In view of the developing situation, a curfew has been placed by the Amravati Police Commissioner under Sections 144(1), (2), (3) of the CrPc to avoid any untoward incidents. Speaking to Republic TV, Amravati Independent MLA Ravi Rana earlier in the day said that the situation remains tense in the district despite several appeals being issued by all the parties to ask people to maintain peace and remain calm.

"It all started on Friday when the Muslim Morcha staged protests against alleged vandalisation of mosques in Tripura. The protests however turned violent as demonstrators began to pelt stones at shops belonging to other communities and set their properties on fire. The incidents triggered riots and people are not terrified to step out of their houses. We have appealed to the Home Minister to send more police deployment as the forces have been outnumbered," Rana said.

Reactions in Maharashtra on incidents that never occurred in Tripura, are very unfortunate. It seems like a well-planned conspiracy❗

Hindu shops set on fire in Amravati.

More serious part is MVA ministers giving provocative statements.

