Tripura: DMs Write To District SPs Seeking 'ample Security' For State Officers On Duty

A Civil Service officer posted as Block Development Officer (BDO) in Sabroom South Tripura was allegedly assaulted. The Tripura police, while turning their attention to the same, went ahead and arrested five people related to the attack on the BDO. Additionally, two District Magistrates (DM) from Tripura had written to the police department to ensure protection to the field officers while on duty in regards to the incident where the Civil Service officer was attacked.

DMs write to Police SPs seeking attention

Sepahijala DM Vishwasree B and Unakoti DM UK Chakma wrote a letter to the Tripura Superintendent of Police on the recent attack carried out on BDO Vaijayanta Sarkar. The two DMs condemned this attack on a state officer and have requested the police to amp up protection and prevent these incidents from happening again. In the letter to Sepahijala SP Krishnendu Chakraborty, Sepahijala DM Vishwasree wrote,

"You are requested to provide sufficient security to the BDOs and DCMs through the concerned SDPOs and OCs for the confidence of the field level officers."

Unakoti DM Chakma also wrote to the Unakoti district SP Ratiranjan Debnath,

"Your personal attention is drawn with a special request to provide adequate security to the BDOs and DCMs through the concerned SDPOs and OCs as and when requested, so that safety and security for these field level officers are ensured while discharging government duty."

Attack on Tripura BDO and nine others including police

BDO Vaijayanta Sarkar along with nine other govt. employees along with Police personnel were allegedly attacked during an administrative camp held in Madhab Nagar village. The purpose of the camp was to verify records of the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). Allegedly, a group had stormed the camp while demanding modifications in the beneficiary list.

As mentioned earlier, police had made some arrests and the accused were produced in front of the local court, seeking police remand for the ones accused. Chief Secretary Alok Kumar, while making a note of the attack, had directed the police to arrest the accused.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - Twitter (NCERT/Vishwasree)