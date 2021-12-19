Tripura Drafts 'Vision 2047' Action Plan To Develop Employment, Infra & More In 25 Years

The Tripura government has recently drafted a 25-year action plan which mainly focuses on infrastructural development, better quality education, as well as job opportunities. The Vision 2047 workshop which was conducted for two days, ended on Saturday, and has established Tripura's developmental trajectory for the next 25 years, according to State Chief Secretary Kumar Alok.

The meeting came to an end with a closed-door feedback session hosted by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in the attendance of his cabinet colleagues.

While briefing the media, Alok said that that the 50th anniversary of Tripura's statehood will be commemorated next year, and that the 25-year development strategy for the state has been chalked out in order to mark the occasion appropriately. He also added, "For the past three months, all the departments have been working rigorously to prepare a draft plan and the draft vision is given the final shape through this workshop," ANI reported.

Objectives and plans implemented in six areas including primary sector

Further, the Chief Minister was updated on the targets established by the respective departments and the action plan in the last meeting by the chairmen of the six selected domains. Alok went on to say that the objectives, suggestive indicators, as well as plans, have been implemented in six areas, including the primary sector, governance, infrastructures, and investments.

Alok further stated that the state government aims to offer continuous water supply to each family, increased employment in all areas, a 0% dropout rate in schools, and industrial growth in various sectors.

The Chief Secretary also highlighted that all sectors' chairmen presented extensive reports to CM Biplab Kumar Deb and will present it to the state council of ministers. It will then be up for implementation after cabinet authorisation.

In addition to this, when asked about which areas would receive greater priority, Alok emphasised that each of the six sectors is given equal significance.

"This is not like we shall start working afresh followed by the vision 2047 plans. In some sectors, works are still under progress where additional efforts would be put in place," he added.

The Chief Secretary also said that the decision can be viewed as a significant step forward in the state's growth. "The circumstances of the state are no longer the same as it was 25 years ago, however, people at that time may not have given much thought to their future 25 years later," he clarified.

(Image: ANI)