Tripura Election To Be Held On February 16, Here's When Results Are Set To Be Announced

In a big development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the dates of the Assembly election for the North East state of Tripura. The term of the Tripura Assembly ends on March 22, 2023.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar revealed that Tripura will go to the polls in a single phase that will take place on February 16. The counting of votes and the results will be announced on March 2.

Here are the Tripura election details (60 seats):

Gazette notification: January 21

Last date for filing nomination: January 30

Date of scrutiny of nominations: January 31

Last date of withdrawal of nominations: February 2

Date of poll: February 16

Date of counting: March 2

CEC chief Rajiv Kumar informed that the Commission visited three states during January 11 to 15, 2023 and held detailed review meetings. He also said that the commission met political parties and responded to almost all state-specific issues raised by them and measures to be put in place as per contextual & felt requirements of each state. Kumar further reiterated the ECI's commitment in conducting free and fair polls as he highlighted the "terrain-related challenges" in the state.

Political scenario in Tripura

On May 15, Manik Saha was sworn in as Tripura Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan in Agartala following Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation from the post ahead of the 2023 state Assembly elections. After taking oath as the 11th CM of Tripura, Saha assured "We will move ahead by taking forward the development strategy and we will work for the people of Tripura."

In the 60-seat Assembly in Tripura, the BJP has the majority with 33 seats. The saffron party is currently ruling the state with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) (5 seats) as its ally. The opposition Congress has one MLA and CPI(M) has 15 legislators, while five seats are vacant.

Notably, the saffron camp, which was able to dislodge the ensconced Left regime, is harping on its "double-engine" development benefit, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, to woo voters, while the Left, now a pale shadow of its formidable self, along with the CPI(M), is seeking a comeback in the state.