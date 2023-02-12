Tripura Elections: Amit Shah Takes On Oppn, Says 'Cong, CPI(M) Did Nothing For The State'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in Tripura's Chandipur took a jab at the Opposition-- Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) said that these parties did nothing for the state of Tripura.

Addressing the BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally in Chandipur ahead of the Tripura elections that will be held on February 16, Amit Shah said that CPI(M) by aligning with Congress for the assembly elections proved that the opposition is going to lose polls. "By aligning with Congress, CPI(M) proved that they will lose polls. They couldn’t face the BJP alone," Shah said.

Attacking the Grand Old Party, the BJP leader said, "Congress must feel ashamed, they aligned with CPI(M) who killed so many of their members."

Amit Shah attacks Opposition in Tripura rally

Adding further he said, "Congress and CPI(M) did nothing for Tripura. Development happened in Tripura under BJP’s rule. We worked for the development of everyone. Congress & CPI(M) did nothing for Adivasis and now to get votes for Adivasis they have chosen an Adivasi CM face."

Shah called the upcoming Tripura assembly elections "decisive" for the state. "This election is a decisive election for Tripura. You have seen the rule of the Congress for many years, and the rule of the Left for 27 years. These two did nothing for Tripura's development, the poor of Tripura, and the tribals. Tripura was left as it was," the Union Home Minister said.

Lauding the work of the state government in Tripura, Shah said, "The BJP government did the work of giving you health insurance. Drinking water was supplied to all the houses. Transported gas cylinders, did the work of building toilets and did the work of giving food for free. If the work of giving respect rights to all was done, then it was done by the Manik Saha government under the leadership of the Modi government."