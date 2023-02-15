Tripura Elections: From Town Bordowali To Agartala, Here Are 6 Key Constituencies

The boisterous campaign for the Tripura assembly elections, which featured scathing political criticism and promises of advancement, came to a close on Tuesday. Tripura will to go polls on February 16 to elect the state government amid a multi-cornered fight between the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance, Congress-CPI(M) coalition, and regional outfit Tipra Motha which is making its hustings debut following its stunning performance in the autonomous council elections. In the 60-seat assembly, a total of 259 candidates are in the electoral race, of whom 20 are women. As many as 28.13 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on February 16 to elect the government.

The BJP is contesting 55 assembly seats, and its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies. The alliance partners will be having a friendly fight in one seat. On the other hand, the CPI(M) is contesting 47 seats and Congress will fight on 13 seats in a coalition. Tipra Motha and TMC will go solo as they will contest 42 and 28 constituencies respectively.

Here are the key constituencies: