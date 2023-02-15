Tripura Elections: From Town Bordowali To Agartala, Here Are 6 Key Constituencies

The boisterous campaign for the Tripura assembly elections, which featured scathing political criticism and promises of advancement, came to a close on Tuesday. Tripura will to go polls on February 16 to elect the state government amid a multi-cornered fight between the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance, Congress-CPI(M) coalition, and regional outfit Tipra Motha which is making its hustings debut following its stunning performance in the autonomous council elections. In the 60-seat assembly, a total of 259 candidates are in the electoral race, of whom 20 are women. As many as 28.13 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on February 16 to elect the government.
The BJP is contesting 55 assembly seats, and its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies. The alliance partners will be having a friendly fight in one seat. On the other hand, the CPI(M) is contesting 47 seats and Congress will fight on 13 seats in a coalition. Tipra Motha and TMC will go solo as they will contest 42 and 28 constituencies respectively.
Here are the key constituencies:
- Town Bordowali: This seat is one of the most significant as Chief Minister Manik Saha has filed his nomination from it. Earlier in June 2022, during the bypolls, Saha won the seat by a margin of 6,104 votes and defeated Congress candidate Ashish Kumar Saha. Manik Shah had become the new CM after replacing Biplab Deb. Congress has once again fielded Ashish Saha, former BJP leader, against Manik Saha. It is pertinent to mention that Ashish Kumar won the Town Bordowali seat in the 2018 assembly elections as the BJP candidate.
- Dhanpur: BJP has fielded Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik from the Dhanpur seat. Bhoumik is the first Tripura resident and the second woman from North East to be a Union Minister. Koushik Chanda will contest as the CPI(M) candidate from Dhanpur while Amiya Noatia will contest from Tipra Motha. In the 2018 elections, former CM Manik Sarkar won the Dhanpur seat by defeating Bhoumik.
- Agartala: After winning the Agartala seat in the 2022 bypoll, Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has again filed his nomination from the constituency. Notably, Barman won the Agartala seat in the 2018 elections also, but as a BJP candidate. He registered victory in the 2013 elections as well, however as a Congress candidate. BJP has fielded Papiya Datta against Barman.
- Banamalipur: BJP's state president Rajiv Bhattacharjee will contest from the Banamalipur seat, a constituency from where the BJP's former CM Biplab Deb had won earlier in 2018. Congress has fielded Gopal Roy from Banamalipur. Notably, in the 2018 elections, Deb registered a thumbing victory by getting 61.57% votes.
- Sabroom: The constituency is a part of the South Tripura district. CPI(M) has fielded its general secretary Jitendra Choudhary to contest this seat which was won by the BJP in the 2018 elections. Choudhary is a senior and top leader of the CPI(M) in the state who held several important portfolios in the Left's regime. BJP has shown faith in Sankar Roy, who will contest from Sabroom to repeat his victory of 2018.
- Simna: Simna is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. In 2018, Brishaketu Debbarma won the seat as an IPFT candidate, but later resigned and joined Tipra Motha. He will contest from Simna against BJP's Binod Debbarma and CPI(M)'s Kumodh Debbarma.